Woman arrested for allegedly shoplifting at San Mateo Lululemon store

A San Francisco woman was arrested after allegedly shoplifting more than $1,500 in merchandise from a San Mateo Lululemon store, police said.

The San Mateo Police Department said in a press release that officers responded Sunday afternoon to the Lululemon store at the Hillsdale Shopping Center to a report of a shoplifting that had just occurred at the store. The officers obtained a suspect description and began a search of the immediate area.

Police said officers detained a woman who matched the description, and she was identified as 46-year-old San Francisco resident Nicole Root. Officers recovered $1,736 in Lululemon merchandise, along with an illegal switchblade knife and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

A police officer escorts a woman in handcuffs after her arrest for allegedly shoplifting at the Lululemon store in the Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo, Feb. 22, 2026. San Mateo Police Department

Root was arrested and taken to the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City on charges of second-degree burglary, possession of an illegal switchblade, and possession of unlawful paraphernalia.

Her arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.