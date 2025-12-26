Hazmat incident at San Mateo business sends 1 person to hospital

A person was taken to the hospital after being exposed to an unknown substance in San Mateo on Friday, authorities said.

The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department said crews responded to 15 W. 25th Street, just west of El Camino Real, for a person having difficulty breathing after being exposed to a substance. The address corresponds to a massage and skincare business.

The person was taken to a hospital for further evaluation, the Fire Department said.

The department's hazmat team responded to the incident, and 25th Ave was shut down at El Camino Real to Hacienda Street because of the incident.

There was no word on what the substance was that affected the individual. No one else was hurt.

Fire crews and San Mateo County Environmental Health were working to identify the source and make sure the building is safe to occupy.