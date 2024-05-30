San Mateo County plans 3 fireworks buyback events ahead of July 4

SAN MATEO – Authorities in San Mateo County are planning three fireworks buyback events across the Peninsula ahead of the July 4 holiday, where residents can turn in illegal fireworks, no questions asked.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office announced events would take place on June 15 at the Coastside Fire Protection District Headquarters in Half Moon Bay, June 22 at the Northern Branch Courthouse in South San Francisco and on June 29 at the Sheriff's Office substation at 690 Broadway in Redwood City. All events are scheduled between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Deputies said residents who turn in fireworks can receive up to $200.

Last year, the sheriff's office held its first fireworks buyback event in the community of North Fair Oaks. Officials declared the event a success, with 400 pounds of illegal fireworks and explosives collected, along with a reduced number of calls on July 4.

"In its first year, our fireworks buyback program made a significant impact, leading to a greater sense of safety and well-being for our North Fair Oaks community," Sheriff Christina Corpus said in a statement. "Thanks to support from President Slocum and the entire San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, I'm proud to announce that this year we're expanding this very important program to our North County and Coastside communities."

Fireworks are illegal in most of San Mateo County. Only two communities on the Peninsula, Pacifica and San Bruno, allow only "safe and sane" fireworks.

Corpus urged residents to attend only sanctioned fireworks events.

"We can celebrate responsibly and ensure everyone has a safe July 4th holiday," the sheriff said.