2 arrested in shooting that wounded man in San Leandro

OAKLAND – Two Oakland residents have been arrested on suspicion of a shooting earlier this month, according to San Leandro police.

On Tuesday, police arrested Ryan Taylor, 36, and Philip Taylor, 33 in connection with the June 11 shooting.

Officers were sent to the area of Garcia and Lafayette avenues at 1:41 a.m. that day after receiving a report from residents regarding gunshots and a victim yelling in pain. Officers located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital and survived his injuries.

The Police Department investigated the shooting and identified the suspects and an associated vehicle. Detectives soon conducted search warrants at residences in Oakland, San Leandro and Fremont, and two firearms were located during the search warrants.

The case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office on Thursday. Both suspects were charged with attempted homicide and firearm-related offenses.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Cesaretti at (510) 577-3315.