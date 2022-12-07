San Leandro police quickly return stolen Amazon delivery van

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police recovered a stolen Amazon delivery van in Oakland on Tuesday, minutes after it was taken while the driver was momentarily away from the vehicle, according to San Leandro police.

Officers responded to an 11:45 a.m. report of the theft in the 400 block of Superior Avenue.

As the van was equipped with a tracking device, police located the van within minutes in Oakland, where they observed several people rummaging through the vehicle and the packages inside.

Officers captured three people and arrested them on suspicion of possessing stolen property and vehicle theft.

A news release by San Leandro police thanked the Oakland Police Department and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office for their assistance.