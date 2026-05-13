San Leandro police chief charged in 2025 hit-and-run collision on Interstate 580

San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averiett has been charged with hit-and-run for a collision that happened in 2025, the Alameda County district attorney said on Wednesday.

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said her office charged Averiett with a misdemeanor hit-and-run violation stemming from a collision on the evening of May 19, 2025 on eastbound Interstate Highway 580 near I-680 interchange in the Dublin-Pleasanton area.

Before Jones Dickson announced the charges at a press conference, Averiett held her own press briefing on Wednesday saying she was not guilty of the charges. Averiett said she was driving an unmarked patrol car and began experiencing what she thought was a medical emergency. When she turned on her emergency lights and drove past traffic along the center median, she apparently clipped mirrors with another vehicle.

San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averiett San Leandro Police Department

"At the time of this incident, I was attempting to get off the freeway as quickly as possible because I was experiencing what I believed to be a medical emergency," said Averiett. "Thankfully, the issue turned out to be a minor but understandably unsettling thing at the time."

Averiett admitted she did not call 911 about the medical issue, and did not seek immediate medical care when she exited I-580.

Jones Dickson said in a press release that her office became aware of the case on April 1 following media reports and requested the report on the initial investigation by the California Highway Patrol. After receiving the CHP reports in mid-April, there was sufficient probable cause to file a misdemeanor charge against Averiett, Jones Dickson said.

"Our office has a duty to independently review the evidence and pursue charges when the facts support criminal charges," Jones Dickson said in a prepared statement.

The maximum punishment for a misdemeanor hit-and-run under California law is six months in county jail and a $1000.00 fine.

Averiett's arraignment was scheduled for June 18 at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.