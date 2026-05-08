Officers shoot, kill San Leandro man in distress after he points weapon, police say

A man in distress was shot and killed by police at the San Leandro Marina on Thursday evening after he pointed a gun at officers, police said.

The San Leandro Police Department said in a press release that officers conducted a welfare check shortly after 8 p.m. on a man who was reported making suicidal statements to a friend. The reporting party told dispatchers the man was suffering from depression, police said.

Officers arrived at the man's home on Santiago Road in the Marina Faire neighborhood, but did not find him. Police said during a search, officers found him seated inside a car near the marina boat launch and intiated contact with him.

After speaking with the man for several minutes as he remained inside the vehicle, he produced a firearm and pointed it at officers, prompting them to open fire on him, according to police.

The man was treated at the scene by medics but was ultimately pronounced dead. Police said the man's firearm was recovered at the scene. The department said three officers were involved in the shooting and were not injured; they will be placed on administrative leave per protocol.

Police said the department's criminal investigation division and professional standards unit would investigate the shooting, which would be followed by a review by the San Leandro Office of the Independent Police Auditor. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office will also conduct a concurrent investigation.



If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, you can reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. You can also chat with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline here.

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–10 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.