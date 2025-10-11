2 people die after pursuit ends in crash in San Leandro; 2 CHP officers injured in separate crash

Two people died and two California Highway Patrol officers were injured when a pair of crashes ended a pursuit in San Leandro early Saturday morning, authorities said.

Just before 3:45 a.m., CHP officers assigned to the Dublin area attempted to stop the driver of a white Mercedes sedan, which they say was traveling at high speeds on westbound Interstate 580, east of Eden Canyon Road in Castro Valley.

The driver of the Mercedes took off from officers, beginning a pursuit that continued into San Leandro, authorities said.

CHP officers said the driver tried to exit onto East 14th Street from the westbound Interstate 238. Officers said the vehicle, for unknown reasons, crashed into a sound wall.

Two officers in a CHP unit tried to take the same exit and also crashed into the sound wall, the CHP said. The unit did not crash into the Mercedes, authorities said.

The driver and one passenger in the Mercedes were pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. A third passenger in the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries.

Authorities said both CHP officers were taken to a hospital with "major, non-life-threatening injuries."

The CHP's Golden Gate Division Multi-Disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Officials have not released the identities of the two people who died.