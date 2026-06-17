San Leandro appoints interim police chief after Chief Averiett placed on leave over hit-and-run investigation

An interim police chief was appointed in San Leandro amid the investigation into Chief Angela Averiett, who has been charged in a 2025 hit-and-run collision.

In a press release, City Manager Janelle Cameron said she appointed Joseph Kreins as interim chief for the City of San Leandro, effective on Monday.

Averiett was placed on leave last month after the Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged her with misdemeanor hit-and-run stemming from a May 2025 on Interstate Highway 580 near the I-680 interchange in the Dublin-Pleasanton area. Averiett claimed that she was driving home in an unmarked patrol car and began to experience chest pains, and when she turned on her emergency lights and drove past traffic along the center median, she clipped mirrors with another vehicle.

""I want to be clear, I did not knowingly leave the scene of a collision," said Averiett last month, acknowledging that she did not call 911 about the medical issue, and did not seek medical care after exiting the freeway.

San Leandro Interim Police Chief Joseph Kreins, Police Chief Angela Averiett City of San Leandro

The DA's office said the driver of the other car involved called 911 and gave dispatchers the license plate number of Averiett's SUV. California Highway Patrol officers responded and made a report, but it wasn't forwarded to the DA's Office for charges.

District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said her office only learned about the incident following media reports. After requesting and receiving the report in mid-April, Dickson Jones said there was sufficient probable cause to file a misdemeanor charge against Averiett.

Averiett, who said she intends to defend herself against the charges and continue as police chief, was appointed to the role in June 2024 after serving as the Los Altos police chief. She has also served at the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Hayward Police Department, and BART Police Department.

Kreins has previously served as police chief in Novato, Sausalito and Vallejo, and also served as Sausalito assistant city manager.

"Chief Kreins brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of leadership that will help ensure stability and continuity within the Police Department," said Cameron in a prepared statement. "His commitment to accountability, community engagement, and organizational excellence aligns with the values of our organization and the expectations of our community."

"I am honored to serve the City of San Leandro during this important time," said Kreins in a statement. "I look forward to working with department personnel, City leadership, and the community to build upon the progress already underway and continue fostering trust, accountability, and excellence in public service."

Averiett was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday at the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin. The maximum punishment for a misdemeanor hit-and-run in California is six months in county jail and a $1,000 fine.