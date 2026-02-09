Alameda County Sheriff's deputies involved in fatal San Leandro shooting

A fatal shooting in San Leandro early Monday morning involving Alameda County Sheriff's deputies was being investigated by the California Department of Justice, state Attorney General Rob Bonta announced.

Bonta said in a press statement that the shooting happened at around 3:19 a.m. Monday, and that the DOJ would follow the protocol of Assembly Bill 1506 to independently review the shooting. The Attorney General's Office did not provide details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting, but AB 1506 requires the state DOJ to investigate any law enforcement shooting resulting in the death of an unarmed individual.

Following the shooting, the DOJ's California Police Shooting Investigation Team began its investigation, which will eventually be turned over to department's Special Prosecutions Section within the Criminal Law Division for independent review, the statement said.

A statement from the Alameda County Sheriff's Office was not immediately available.

Anyone with information to share related to the shooting was asked to call (916) 210-2871.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.