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Dead gray whale found in water off San Leandro

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

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Officials in San Leandro are urging residents to avoid a portion of the Bay Trail after a dead gray whale washed ashore.

On Thursday, the city said the whale was found along the shoreline south of Marina Park. Experts said the whale is an adult male, measuring about 12 meters (39.3 feet) in length.

In a video posted on the city's social media, the city said it is coordinating with regional and federal marine wildlife agencies on the response. The California Academy of Sciences and the National Marine Fisheries Service will conduct a necropsy to determine the whale's cause of death and support ongoing research into the West Coast's declining gray whale populations.

"The city will continue working closely with environmental and wildlife partners to ensure the situation is handled safely and responsibly," officials said.

Following the necropsy, the whale would be allowed to naturally decompose due to the shoreline location and limited marine access in the area, with the city calling the option "the safest and most environmentally appropriate."

Experts told the city while the whale poses no risk to residents, the public is urged to avoid the area while work is taking place.              

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