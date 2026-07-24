Jackknifed big rig blocks lanes of I-238 in San Leandro

Lanes of Interstate 238 in San Leandro are expected to be blocked for several hours after big-rig jackknifed early Friday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place shortly before 3:20 a.m. on the northbound direction of the freeway ahead of the interchange with Interstate 880.

Officials said the driver veered of the roadway and struck the attenuator barrels before the big rig came to rest. An oil spill was also reported.

Crews on the scene after a big-rig jackknifed on Interstate 238 near the interchange with Interstate 880 in San Leandro on July 24, 2026. CBS

Authorities told CBS News Bay Area photojournalist Brian Kiley that the big rig was carrying about 40,000 pounds of fruit from the Central Valley. The driver had apparently fallen asleep before the collision.

As of about 6:20 a.m. only the left lane of northbound I-238 was open through the area and the ramp to southbound I-880 was closed. The backup on the freeway extended past the interchange with Interstate 580 in Castro Valley.

It was not immediately known when the big rig would be cleared from the scene.