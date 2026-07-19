San Jose's World Cup celebrations spark new generation of soccer fans

With Sunday's World Cup final, Spain is the newest World Cup champion, but San Jose can claim success as well, as the excitement of its San Pedro Square watch parties created a whole new legion of soccer fans in the Bay Area.

When it was known that World Cup soccer was coming to the Bay Area, San Jose had an idea: offer a place to go for those who could not afford tickets to the games. Watching the finals match from his barstool, German fan Bernd Otto said that included just about everybody.

"It's the most expensive World Cup ever. So, the ticket prices were ridiculous. But that's America...the land of the free!" he said, laughing.

San Pedro Square became the go-to watch party venue with huge monitors set up on either end of the narrow plaza. Twenty thousand people packed in to see the U.S. and Mexico find unexpected success as they advanced to the round of 16 in the tournament.

"It's been incredible around here," said SJ soccer fan Marcus Banoub. I mean, the energy in San Pedro Square, especially for the Mexico and the South America games, it's been unmatched. I've never seen anything like it in my life in San Jose."

Neither had the city, and when thousands of raucous fans celebrated in the streets after a Mexico victory, the police were called in, and arrests were made. The city quickly pivoted, sending the next watch party to the more controlled locations of the SAP Center and Discovery Meadow Park. But soon, the party returned to San Pedro Square, and in Sunday's final game between Argentina and Spain, the plaza was once again a sea of frenzied fans.

"España! España!..." chanted fans of the eventual champions, Spain.

"The most fun is just the crew, the people," said Frania Gonzalez from her viewing spot on the second level of the parking garage. "Everybody's screaming and yelling, and that's why I love to come watch the games."

"It's honestly something I never really realized in sports, just how much the in-person joy really hits," said casual soccer fan Joseph Ogawa. "Even if I'm at a bar with friends. It's really nice."

It's something America has learned, as well. That the true excitement of the "beautiful game" comes much more from the passion and energy of the fans than from what's happening on the field.

"My dad, who was never a soccer fan, is super interested in following all the games now," said Natasha Banoub. "And he's 77. So, it's never too late to spark interest in soccer here in the United States."

But a woman named Emmy from Oakland had a slightly different take. She couldn't even get into the viewing area but showed up anyway just because of the way this tournament made her feel as an American. Her favorite part?

"How people were excited to visit," she said. "Seeing social media going crazy about how all these people came from other countries, and how much they loved the US. Seeing Norway doing the 'Nordic row' thing. How Scotland went to Boston and became part of Boston. So, that was what made me happy."

It's been a magical journey, with the World Cup being embraced by a country that doesn't really like soccer very much. At least for now, that's changed. And back at the bar, Otto was watching the game by himself. But, by no means, did he feel alone.

"I've been to Minneapolis; I've been to Miami. Everywhere you go, soccer is on, people are united," he said. "It's what that sport is all about. People get together. Doesn't matter where. It's just fun watching it, just cheering."