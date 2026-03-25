San Jose man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting his wife inside their home

A San Jose man was arrested after fatally shooting his wife inside their home last week, police said on Wednesday.

The shooting happened on March 20 in the Blossom Hill neighborhood of South San Jose. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that it received multiple reports of a shooting inside a residence on Don Seville Court near Velasco Drive. As officers were on their way, they learned a suspect had shot his wife in their apartment, police said.

Officers arrived and made contact with the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Alfonso Morales, who exited the home and was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Alfonso Morales San Jose Police Department

The officers then searched the home and found a woman who had been shot. Police said the officers began emergency first aid before medics arrived at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries, according to police.

Morales was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for homicide. Police said the motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting were still under investigation.

The victim's identity was not immediately disclosed. Her death was the city's seventh homicide of 2026.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #4117, Detective Sergeant Varela #3638, or Detective Montoya #3644 of the Police Department's homicide unit at 4117@sanjoseca.gov, 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283.