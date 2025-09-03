San Jose woman dies days after being struck by cyclist

A San Jose woman died on Tuesday, days after a cyclist suspected of being under the influence crashed into her, police said.

On Aug. 27, San Jose police were called around 7:13 p.m. to a crash involving a cyclist and a pedestrian in the area of Ocala Avenue and Berona Way.

Police said officers at the scene learned that a man riding a blue 16-speed Centurion bicycle had been heading westbound on Ocala Avenue when he struck a woman who was jogging.

According to police, both the cyclist and the pedestrian were heading west in the westbound bike lane of Ocala Avenue.

The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said the cyclist stayed at the scene and was eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI on a bicycle causing injury and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police said they were notified on Wednesday that the woman had died from her injuries on Tuesday.

Her identity will be released by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner.

It's the 13th pedestrian death in San Jose in 2025, police said.