Crime

San Jose police in standoff with woman barricaded inside home

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
A woman was barricaded inside her San Jose home for hours on Monday in a standoff with police officers, the Police Department said. 

The situation was unfolding on Tillman Avenue near Park Avenue in the city's West San Carlos neighborhood. 

The San Jose Police Department said officers responded at about 6:30 a.m. to a disturbance involving a woman threatening the reporting party and damaging multiple parked vehicles. When officers arrived, the woman went back inside her home and refused to comply with the officers' demands, police said.

The suspect remained barricaded inside her home for hours as officers tried to de-escalate the situation.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

