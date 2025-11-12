San Jose man arrested in $30,000 copper theft at VTA Light Rail station

A San Jose man was arrested after deputies said they thwarted a recent copper theft in progress at a VTA Light Rail station.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday that they were called to the Ohlone-Chynoweth station in South San Jose. A resident of a nearby apartment complex called 911 to report suspicious activity, according to deputies.

Three deputies, along with a sergeant with the sheriff's office responded to the station. When authorities arrived, they said the suspect was stripping sheathing from freshly cut copper wire.

According to the sheriff's office, nearly 60 feet of wire was taken. Damage was estimated at $30,000.

Scene of a purported copper theft at the Ohlone-Chynoweth VTA Light Rail station in South San Jose. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Gregory Ortega, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, vandalism and violating probation. Ortega was on probation for burglary.

Jail records show Ortega is being held without bail, with his next court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.