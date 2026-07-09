San Jose police seek suspects, release video in Vietnamese Heritage Garden statue theft

Police in San Jose have released surveillance footage as they search for two people suspected of stealing a bronze statue from the Vietnamese Heritage Garden last month.

On June 21, officers were called to the garden on Roberts Avenue on reports of a grand theft that took place at the garden's "Thank you, America" monument earlier that day. A preliminary investigation determined that two suspects stole a 9-foot-tall statue of a South Vietnamese soldier, along with several flags.

Police said the theft took place sometime between 3 and 4:30 a.m.

Officers located the statue near the Coyote Creek Trail and Interstate 280 around 3:30 p.m. that day. A stolen commercial truck believed to have been used in the theft was also recovered.

The "Thank You, America" monument features an American and a South Vietnamese soldier standing side-by-side. According to the city's website, it is a symbol of Vietnamese-Americans' gratitude to the Americans and Vietnamese who fought for freedom, democracy and human rights.

"San José's Vietnamese Heritage Garden honors families who came here seeking freedom and a better life," Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement following the incident. "This statue commemorates the sacrifices behind that journey. This theft is an insult to our shared history."

On Wednesday, police released surveillance video which showed the suspects breaking into the garden and using the truck to drag the statue from the scene. Officers said the truck was reported stolen from a business on the 1900 block of Monterey Road on June 18.

Surveillance footage of a theft of a bronze statue from the "Thank you, America" monument at the Vietnamese Heritage Garden, June 21, 2026. San Jose Police Department

In a statement, police urged members of the community to review their own personal security footage for any images or videos that could lead to the suspects.

"Even seemingly minor details may be helpful to the investigation," police said.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects or who may have information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Cobb of the department's Financial Crimes Unit over email at 4812@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4521.