Memorial statue stolen from San Jose's Vietnamese Heritage Garden recovered

A memorial statue at the San Jose Vietnamese Heritage Garden was recovered on Sunday, police said.

Officers learned at about 1:40 p.m. that the statue was stolen from the garden located on Roberts Avenue.

The statue was recovered later in the day, but the exact location where it was found was not released. Police said the investigation is ongoing and no information about a suspect was released.

After the Vietnam War, thousands of Vietnamese were forced to relocate, with many eventually settling in San Jose. The city is now home to the largest Vietnamese population outside of Vietnam, according to the city.

The "Thank You, America" monument features an American and a South Vietnamese soldier standing side-by-side. According to the city's website, it is a symbol of Vietnamese-Americans' gratitude to the Americans and Vietnamese who fought for freedom, democracy and human rights.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said he is "outraged" over the incident.

"San José's Vietnamese Heritage Garden honors families who came here seeking freedom and a better life," Mahan said. "This statue commemorates the sacrifices behind that journey. This theft is an insult to our shared history."