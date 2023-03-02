Suspect arrested in violent attack on food vendor outside SAP Center

SAN JOSE -- A suspect in the assault on a food vendor outside SAP Center in San Jose last month has been arrested, police announced Thursday.

The incident happened on Feb. 16 at around 11:43 p.m. and was captured on video by a bystander and shared widely on social media. The hot dog vendor suffered moderate injuries in the assault and was taken to a hospital, police said.

Dioscoro Reyes San Jose Police Department

In a press statement Thursday, the San Jose Police Department said community members helped investigators determine the identity of the suspect, 33-year-old Hayward resident Dioscoro Reyes.

Undercover officers arrested Reyes in Hayward and booked him into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for felony assault. Reyes is currently out of custody after posting bail.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Erdelyi #3708 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 3708@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.