San Jose police arrest 2 teens suspected in gang vandalism spree

Two teens believed to be gang members were arrested by San Jose police in connection with a string of vandalism incidents throughout the city, including community parks.

According to officers, the pair are suspected of vandalizing various locations in San Jose between March and July. The teens are also suspected of vandalizing Los Paseos Park and Ramac Park, both in South San Jose, causing more than $10,000 in damage to city properties.

Police said many of the incidents were reported through the city's 311 application.

Vandalism that San Jose police said were linked to two teens who were arrested on Sep. 12, 2025. San Jose Police Department

Detectives with the Gang Investigations Unit identified a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old male as the suspects. Police said the suspects are known active gang members on juvenile probation for firearm and vandalism-related charges.

On Sep. 12, the department's Violent Crime Enforcement Team located both suspects, whose names are not being released due to their ages. Police said one of the teens was in possession of a concealed firearm.

The suspects were booked into the Santa Clara Co. Juvenile Hall on suspicion of vandalism, probation violation and firearm-related offenses. Police said Tuesday that the suspects are not in custody.