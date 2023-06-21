'It's about accountability' – San Jose unveils plans to crack down on blighted properties

SAN JOSE – San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan unveiled plans to crack down on property owners who have allowed their building to fall into disrepair and become eyesores.

"This is really about accountability," Mayor Mahan said at a press conference held in front of a partially burnt storefront a few blocks from city hall.

The mayor said the city's building and code enforcement department has aggressively staffed up and filled open positions. According to the mayor, there are currently 41 inspectors citywide with plans to hire an additional five. He said that should enable the city to proactively fight against blighted properties.

"It's not fair to any of the business owners along here who are acting in good faith, trying to make a living to have to deal with blighted properties next to them that are scaring away customers," Mahan said.

According to Mahan, the city's system of code enforcement has historically been complaint-driven, relying on reports from neighboring or nearby businesses. Under the new system, the city will have a pair of dedicated inspectors who will monitor conditions in several commercial districts throughout the city.

"A lot of people, they don't want to come down here because of the way it looks," says Neu2U Thrift Boutique Owner Chris Patterson-Simmons.

Patterson-Simmons has been in business a few blocks from City Hall for nearly a decade. On most mornings, she spray paints over the graffiti that springs up outside her business like a stubborn weed.

The business owner said she welcomes the help from the city adding that blighted buildings negatively affect the entire neighborhood.

"If I'm not there, it would be bad. It would be really bad because I already know the need. That's why I've been blessed to be here so long," Patterson-Simmons said.