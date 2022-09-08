San Jose youth volleyball referee accused of sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom

SAN JOSE -- A high school volleyball referee in San Jose was arrested after a teenage girl reported he had sexually assaulted her, police said.

The 16-year-old girl is a student at Independence High School. In a press statement Thursday, San Jose police said the girl reported last month that a boys volleyball referee had sexually assaulted her after school in April.

Detectives responded to the school and conducted an investigation, eventually submitting the case to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office. Police obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Darwin Tengco of San Jose.

Tengco self-surrendered to police on September 1 and was booked into Santa Clara County Main jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Camarillo #4576 of the San José Police Department's ICAC Unit via e-mail 4576@sanjoseca.gov or call (408) 273-2959.