San Jose youth sports referee arrested for alleged sexual assault of girl

SAN JOSE – A youth sports referee has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl at Independence High School in San Jose earlier this year, police said Wednesday.

San Jose sexual assault suspect Darwin Tengco. San Jose Police Department

Darwin Tengco, 46, was taken into custody after a student at the school on Aug. 15 reported that a boys volleyball referee had sexually assaulted her after school back in April, according to San Jose police.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Tengco for alleged sexual assault of a minor under 18 years old and he surrendered to law enforcement last Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Camarillo at 4576@sanjoseca.gov or (408) 273-2959.

