Brothers arrested as suspects in shooting death of San Jose teenager

Two men have been arrested as suspects in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy in San Jose earlier this week, police said Friday.

The shooting happened on Sunday at about 4:48 p.m. in the parking lot of a business on Winchester Boulevard just north of E. Hamilton Avenue. The San Jose Police Department Patrol said in a press release that officers who responded found the teenage victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

Detectives determined the shooting happened after an altercation between the victim and two suspects, and using automated license plate reader and public safety cameras, investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle, according to police.

(L-R) Jose Flores, John Flores San Jose Police Department

The department identified the suspects as San Jose brothers Jose Flores, 47, and John Flores, 43. On February 3, 2026, On Tuesday, plainclothes officers located and arrested Jose Flores at a home in San Jose and John Flores at a Santa Clara residence, police said.

Both suspects were subsequently booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

It was San Jose's first homicide of 2026. The victim's identity was withheld until his family members were notified.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Varela #3638, or Detective Montoya #3644 of the Police Department's homicide unit at 3638@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov, or at 408-277-5283.