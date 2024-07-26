Teen arrested in violent purse snatching of elderly woman in San Jose

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the violent purse snatching of an elderly woman in East San Jose last month that was caught on camera.

According to San Jose police, officers were called to a parking lot on the 2300 block of McKee Road around 5:30 p.m. on June 4.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim, only described as an elderly female, had withdrawn cash from a bank and drove to the parking lot. Surveillance video showed the victim walking in the parking lot when she was approached by the suspect.

Video shows the suspect grabbing the victim's purse and throwing her to the ground before fleeing the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance footage of a purse snatching of an elderly woman on McKee Road in San Jose on June 4, 2024. A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested in the case. San Jose Police Department

Robbery detectives were able to identify a juvenile male suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

On July 19, the teen was arrested in San Jose. He was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, elder abuse and assault.

Due to his age, the teen's identity is being withheld.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact Detective Marte of the San Jose Police Department's Robbery Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.