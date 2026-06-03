Rodent droppings found by inspectors at 2 San Jose Target stores

Grocery sales at two Target stores in San Jose were halted over the past week, after health inspectors found evidence of rodent infestations.

According to the Santa Clara County Department of Environmental Health, an inspection was conducted at the store on Blossom Hill Road in South San Jose on May 28. An inspector found rodent droppings in a location where dairy was stored along with pieces of food, which led to the immediate closure of the grocery section.

The grocery section was allowed to reopen the following morning, but additional droppings were found in an upstairs storage area. Officials said the facility would have to undergo a follow-up inspection on June 5.

Meanwhile, the Target on North Capitol Avenue in East San Jose was ordered to close its grocery section on Friday afternoon. An inspector said they found rodent droppings and chewed food packages on shelves "throughout" the food warehouse.

As of Wednesday morning, the grocery area remained closed.

"The safety and well-being of our guests and team members is Target's highest priority, and we've temporarily stopped selling food items at our San Jose Capitol store to allow for cleaning and sanitizing, following reports of pest activity in this location," a Target spokesperson said in a statement to CBS News Bay Area on Wednesday. "Additionally, we're working with the local health department to ensure the concern is addressed quickly."

The spokesperson went on to say, "We apologize for any inconvenience and invite our guests to visit our nearby store at 1750 Story Rd for food needs."

Last year, Santa Clara County health officials ordered the closure of a Whole Foods Market in Cupertino following a rodent infestation. The store located on Stevens Creek Boulevard reopened five months later.