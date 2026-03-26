March Madness fans flock to San Jose for Sweet 16 games at SAP Center

San Jose was alive with Sweet 16 energy on Thursday as college basketball fans from across the country packed SAP Center and filled downtown for games and festivities.

Outside the arena, the NCAA March Madness Fan Fest drew crowds with music, food and activities, adding to the tournament atmosphere.

Texas, Purdue, Arkansas, and Arizona fans say they didn't hesitate to make the trip.

"We got on the phone, we bought tickets, we made airline reservations," one fan said. "We couldn't get here fast enough."

Many say the journey to reach a championship game has been years in the making.

"A long time," said Arizona fan Zach Benz. "I was born in '97 — 13 days old — when we won our first national championship. I'm excited for a second."

For many visitors, the trip is about more than basketball. It's also a chance to explore San Jose.

"We were down in the Santana [Row] area," said Arizona fan Justin Ireland. "We ate our way through Santana. Lovely area. Love the city. It's a great city, and we're just having fun exploring."

Purdue fan Carolyn Rough said being here is about soaking in the moment.

"To be able to come here and celebrate and hopefully come back home with a win," she said.

With a spot in the Final Four on the line, excitement is building among fans who believe their team can make a deep run.

"It's going to be a good game," said Arizona fan Brian Benz. "We'll go to both games and scout the first game so we know who we're going to play on Saturday. Very confident this year."

Purdue fan Jacob Lukach said a championship run would be especially meaningful.

"It would just be a great ending for a team that was ranked number one in the preseason and had some rocky roads throughout the season," he said.

The celebration extends beyond the court. Fan Fest continues through the weekend, with a drone show and music festival planned for Friday. Among the headliners is another hoops fan favorite, DJ Diesel, also known as Shaquille O'Neal.