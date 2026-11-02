San Jose group arrested in connection with string of summer burglaries

San Jose police said Monday they arrested a group suspected of committing about 50 vehicle burglaries and three commercial burglaries over the summer.

Police said that between June 3 and June 24, the nine suspects allegedly crashed a vehicle into three separate businesses to burglarize them. The businesses are located on the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue, the 400 block of Blossom Hill Road and the 1900 block of Camden Avenue.

Some in the group are also suspected of committing nearly 50 vehicle burglaries on June 27 and June 29, police said.

Investigators identified them as 19-year-olds Isaiah Ochoa, Jocelyn Gonzalez-Landeros, Joshuah Villela; 20-year-old Moises Nava; 21-year-old Diego Barron-Mora; and 23-year-old Diego Frias. Police said three juveniles were also arrested, ages 15, 17 and 18.

The 18-year-old was 17 at the time of the suspected burglaries, police said.

Frias was rearrested on suspicion of vehicle burglaries, according to police.

The six adult suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail, and the three juveniles were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, police said.