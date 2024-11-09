Watch CBS News
Sports

Eget throws for 395 yards, Harvey has pick-6 to help SJSU beat Oregon State 24-13

/ AP

PIX Now morning edition 11-9-24
PIX Now morning edition 11-9-24 12:10

Walker Eget had 365 yards passing, including a 36-yard touchdown pass to Nick Nash, who finished with six receptions for 161 yards and San Jose State beat Oregon State 24-13 on Saturday to become bowl eligible.

DJ Harvey returned an interception 16 yards for a touchdown to give San Jose State the lead for good at 17-13 with 11:02 to play. Oregon State failed to convert a fourth-and-4 from its own 46 and six plays later Floyd Chalk scored on an 11-yard run to cap the scoring with 6:22 remaining.

Ben Gulbranson was 24-of-37 passing for 292 yards with two interceptions for Oregon State. Anthony Hankerson had 30 carries for 121 yards and a TD.

Nash went up high to catch a back-shoulder pass from Eget in the end zone to give San Jose State (6-3) a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter and Kyle Halverson kicked a 37-yard field goal to make it a seven-point game with 6 minutes left in period.

Hankerson ran 10-yard touchdown run just before halftime and Everett kicked a 34-yard field goal on the opening drive of the second half to give Oregon State (4-5) a 13-10 lead.

Nash, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound senior, has 80 receptions for 995 yards and 12 TDs — including at least one touchdown in each game — this season.

Eget was 18-of-35 passing with an interception. Justin Lockhart added five receptions for 128 yards for the Spartans.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.