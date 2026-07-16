Man arrested after hidden camera found in San Jose Starbucks bathroom

A San Jose man was arrested after a hidden camera was discovered in a public restroom at a Starbucks coffee shop last month, police said Thursday.

The San Jose Police Department said an employee of the Starbucks on East Santa Clara Street in Downtown San Jose, just across the street from City Hall, discovered a camera under the sink in the restroom and reported it.

Investigators checked the camera's footage and determined that it had been installed by an adult male suspect the same morning it was reported, police said. It had been up for about 30 minutes before it was discovered, and police found that it had recorded two victims, police spokesperson Stacie Shih said.

Using automated licence plate reader cameras, detectives with the department's sexual assault unit identified the suspect's car and the suspect, 38-year-old David Perales. On July 2, Perales was arrested in San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for invasion of privacy, police said.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Gregory #4435 of the Police Department's sexual assault unit at 4435@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.