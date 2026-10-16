Suspect arrested following San Jose unprovoked stabbing attack

San Jose police arrested a man suspected in an unprovoked stabbing attack last month and said it's possible there may be other victims.

The San Jose Police Department said in a press release on Thursday that officers responded on Sept. 26 to a local hospital to take a report of a stabbing that happened earlier that day. The victim told officers he was walking in the area of Branham Lane and Kingspark Drive, adjacent to Martial Cottle Park in South San Jose, when he was approached by a man not known to him.

As seen on a surveillance video, the man walked up to the victim, grabbed him, and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing from the scene. The victim took himself to the hospital for treatment, police said.

Paul Marquez San Jose Police Department

Investigators using the public safety camera footage and and help for the department's real time intelligence unit identified the suspect as 30-year-old San Jose resident Paul Marquez.

On Oct. 3, Marquez was located and arrested in San Jose and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Police said due to the nature of the attack, detectives believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Wilson #4917 at 4917@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.