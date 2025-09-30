2 suspects arrested in San Jose for attempted murder in March stabbing attack

Two men were arrested in San Jose last week as suspects in the attempted murder of two people in March, authorities said Tuesday.

On March 7 at about 11:30 p.m., the San Jose Police Department said in a press release that officers were dispatched to a hospital for a report of a stabbing. A woman and a man had taken themselves to the hospital, both suffering from stab wounds.

The investigation determined that two men violently assaulted the victims that evening in the area of 21st Street and East Santa Clara Street just east of the Roosevelt Park Community Center. Police said one of the men stabbed the male victim with a box cutter, and the other man stabbed the female victim with broken bottle.

(L-R) Francisco Silva, Oscar Garcia Gamboa San Jose Police Department

The Police Department's assault unit detectives identified the suspects as 26-year-old Francisco Silva and 24-year-old Oscar Garcia Gamboa, both San Jose residents, as the suspects.

After obtaining arrest warrants for both suspects and search warrants for their homes, on Sept. 24, both Silva and Garcia Gamboa were arrested in San Jose, police said.

The suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail for attempted murder, police said. Jail records show that both men were being held without bail.

No other information about the case was disclosed.

Police asked anyone with information about the case or similar cases to contact Detective Madera #4857 of the Police Department's assault Unit at 4857@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.