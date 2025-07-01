Repeat drug offenders banned from San Jose's St. James Park with court injunction

Drug dealers who are known to frequent St. James Park in downtown San Jose will be arrested if they're seen at or near the park following a court injunction, authorities said Tuesday.

The San Jose Mayor's Office said the injunction filed by the City Attorney's Office and granted on April 29 says repeat drug offenders loitering within 100 yards of the park will get thrown in jail.

St. James Park has been a centerpiece of the city's downtown area since the 1800s, but in recent years it has seen rampant drug dealing, crime, blight, and homelessness.

"We won't tolerate public drug sales or use in San Jose," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan in a prepared statement. "Public spaces like our historic St. James Park must be kept open and accessible for the entire public to enjoy. I want to thank City Attorney [Nora] Frimann for ensuring we use every tool at our disposal to keep drug dealers out of the Park and invite the rest of the community in."

The court's temporary restraining order against the repeat drug offenders is in effect until April 2027.

"I am hopeful that this novel approach will bolster our efforts to make St. James Park a safe and clean space to be enjoyed by all San Jose residents," said Police Chief Paul Joseph.

If the court injunction is successful, the strategy could be considered for other areas of the city plagued by drug dealing, which then become havens for homeless residents suffering from addiction and mental health issues, according to the Mayor's Office.

The city also has plans to revitalize and reimagine St. James Park as a vibrant public space and venue for free concerts. The city spent 10 years and $4.6 million to develop the park's redesign with a music pavilion as the centerpiece.

Last year, the plans were halted after a court found the redesign ran afoul of the city's historic preservation law. The city plans to amend the ordinance and move ahead with the project, with Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Director Jon Cicirelli telling the Bay Area News Group in February that he expects construction to begin in the first quarter of 2026.