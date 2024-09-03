Man wanted in San Jose sexual assault case arrested in Southern California

Authorities in Southern California have arrested a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a sexual assault in South San Jose earlier this year.

San Jose Police said in a statement Tuesday that Julio Cesar Cortez was arrested in San Bernardino on Aug. 6. Cortez, a resident of Rialto, was transported back to San Jose on Aug. 11 and was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jain on suspicion of sexual assault.

On the morning of Feb. 24, officers were called to a local hospital. The victim told police that she was in her vehicle a few hours prior in the area of Camden Avenue and Lancaster Drive. She said an unknown male suspect approached and sexually assaulted her.

Following the incident, police said the victim transported herself to the hospital, where she reported the crime.

Julio Cesar Cortez of Rialto, suspected in a San Jose sexual asault in Feb. 2024. San Jose Police Department

During the investigation, Sexual Assault Investigations Unit detectives identified Cortez as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant.

Jail records show Cortez remains in custody without bail.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Corral of the department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit over email or by calling 408-277-4166.