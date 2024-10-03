Watch CBS News
Los Gatos massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual assault at San Jose business

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/3/24
PIX Now - Morning Edition 10/3/24 12:21

A massage therapist was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a person during a session in San Jose, police said Thursday.

The alleged incident happened on June 10 at a business on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue near W. San Carlos Street. San Jose police said the victim was assaulted by a masseur who was offering his services within a separated office space at the business.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Los Gatos resident Phillip Silva. Following a months-long investigation by the department's sexual assault unit, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said.

phillip-silva.jpg
Phillip Silva San Jose Police Department

On Sept. 26, detectives arrested Silva in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Mail Jail on a sexual assault charge.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Low #4500 of the department's sexual assault unit at 4500@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

