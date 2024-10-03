Los Gatos massage therapist arrested for alleged sexual assault at San Jose business

A massage therapist was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a person during a session in San Jose, police said Thursday.

The alleged incident happened on June 10 at a business on the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue near W. San Carlos Street. San Jose police said the victim was assaulted by a masseur who was offering his services within a separated office space at the business.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Los Gatos resident Phillip Silva. Following a months-long investigation by the department's sexual assault unit, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, police said.

Phillip Silva San Jose Police Department

On Sept. 26, detectives arrested Silva in San Jose and booked him into the Santa Clara County Mail Jail on a sexual assault charge.

Police asked anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Low #4500 of the department's sexual assault unit at 4500@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4102.