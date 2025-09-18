San Jose security guard arrested for armed assault against unhoused person

Police in San Jose arrested a security guard who was seen earlier this month assaulting an unhoused person while brandishing a weapon, the department said.

The incident happened on Sept. 2 at about 5:30 p.m. in the area of West San Carlos Street and Leland Avenue between Bascom Avenue and Leigh Avenue. The San Jose Police Department said officers were dispatched to investigate a report of someone brandishing a gun in the area. The officers learned that a suspect had chased a homeless person, pushed him to the ground, and pointed a gun at him.

It was reported that the suspect was wearing a silver badge on his belt and appeared to be a law enforcement officer or security guard, police said. The victim was not hurt, and the suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

Man wearing a badge points a weapon at a person on the ground; Dermont Taylor booking photo San Jose Police Department

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified 43-year-old San Jose resident Demont Taylor as the suspect, and it was discovered that he was working as a security guard for a San Jose-based security firm, police said.

On Sept. 11, officers and the department's tactical unit served Taylor with search and arrest warrants in San Jose, as well as an emergency gun violence protection order forcing him to surrender any weapons and ammunition. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

Jail records show Taylor was transferred at some point to the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, where he was being held without bail. He was scheduled for a court appearance on Sept. 29.

Anyone with information about this case or similar cases was asked to contact Detective Soria #4793 of the Police Department's assaults unit at 4793@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.