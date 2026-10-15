Athletic trainer at San Jose school accused of sexual battery of student

An athletic trainer at a high school in San Jose was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a student under his care and police believe there could be additional victims.

According to San Jose police, officers were called to a campus on the 5000 block of Mitty Way around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 8. Police did not mention the school by name, but the campus of Archbishop Mitty High School is located at that address.

Officers spoke to a 16-year-old female student, who said the suspect was providing care for her sports-related injury. The survivor told police the suspect sexually battered her and recorded the incident on his phone.

Police identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kelvin Chiu, an athletic trainer for the school. Detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force began investigating and obtained search warrants for the suspect, residence and vehicles.

The following day, detectives located Chiu and served a search warrant at his Fremont home. Detectives said that child sexual abuse material was found on Chiu's phone.

Kelvin Chiu, an athletic trainer at a high school in San Jose, was arrested by police on Oct. 9, 2026 on suspicion of sexual battery of a student. San Jose Police Department

Chiu was arrested and booked into Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of annoying or molesting a minor, production and possession of child sexual abuse material and sexual battery.

Police said that school administration was notified and that they were fully cooperating with the investigation.

In a statement, the police department believes there could be additional victims due to Chiu's position of trust.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Camarillo or Detective Widmer of the Internet Crimes Against Children / Child Exploitation Detail Task Force over email or by calling 408-277-4102.