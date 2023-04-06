San Jose RV campers told to make way as construction of new dog park commences

SAN JOSE -- Time is running out for homeless RV campers on Asbury Street in San Jose Wednesday as police gave notice for ten campers to vacate to clear the way for construction equipment to build a new dog park.

"We are starting construction of a five-acre dog park next to Columbus Park. And we have asked about ten vehicles to move so we can start that construction," said Daniel Lazo of the Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Department.

San Jose RV camper clearing. CBS

Peopole who live in the RVs parked on Asbury Street faced Thursday's deadline to move with a mixture of emotions. There was determination to get the rigs off the street or face the possibility of losing them.

Ramon -- who lives nearby in a tent, but who owns a pickup truck with a hitch -- offered to help his neighbors get out while they can. He got one trailer back on the road, if only for a short drive to another spot that's not under orders to vacate.

"It's a hassle, but I expected it," Ramon said.

But other campers had a harder time.

Kimberly owns a big fifth-wheel trailer, but she couldn't find a pickup with the right kind of hitch to move it. Plus, the tires are deflated and one of the wheels is missing.

She's getting help from her neighbors, but is dreading a move.

"I can understand why they want us to move it, and if they see that we are trying, maybe they'll give us more time. I'd hate to lose it. I know a lot of people who have lost theirs," Kimberly said.

Lazo said this limited action is another step toward moving residents into transitional and then permanent housing.

Ramon says he's completed rehab, got a part time job and has qualified for transitional housing.

"I'm tired of this lifestyle. I miss myself being happy," he said.

Ramon plans to permanently leave the streets behind after 12 years.