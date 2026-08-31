San Jose police sergeant wounded in deadly shootout with suspect released from hospital

A San Jose police sergeant who was wounded in a shootout with an armed robbery suspect last week is out of the hospital and recovering at home, officials said.

On Saturday, the department released video of Sgt. Matt Walsh walking out of the hospital under his own power, with his family by his side and being saluted by fellow officers.

The department posted on social media, "On behalf of your community, a grateful city, and your brothers and sisters, thank you, Sergeant Walsh, for fighting through to keep San Jose safe and for making sure your team returns home safely at the end of each shift. We know your journey through recovery will be a fight you'll tackle with the same focus and bravery."

Mayor Matt Mahan also greeted Walsh as he left the hospital.

Earlier this week, Sergeant Walsh was shot while confronting an armed robbery suspect inside a family’s home. Today, he walked out of the hospital surrounded by family, friends, and fellow officers.



Welcome home, Sergeant Walsh. pic.twitter.com/bqUaM4dFAZ — Mayor Matt Mahan (@MattMahanSJ) August 30, 2026

"Today, he walked out of the hospital surrounded by family, friends, and fellow officers. Welcome home, Sergeant Walsh," the mayor said.

Walsh, a supervisor of the department's MERGE unit, was shot Tuesday evening, as officers attempted to arrest Anthony Chavez of Campbell, who was suspected in a crime spree in the days leading to the incident. Police said Chavez committed an armed robbery on West Capitol Expressway on Aug. 22 and at a shopping center on Curtner Avenue the following day.

Around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, Chavez led officers on a short pursuit in a Chevrolet Tahoe that was reported stolen. Chavez ditched the vehicle before entering an occupied home near Goodyear Street and Lick Avenue.

When officers entered the home, police evacuated the family, who was not aware that an intruder entered through an unlocked back door. Chavez was found hiding in a bathroom.

Police said Chavez shot at two officers, striking Walsh. Officers returned fire and Chavez was pronounced dead at the scene. A silver revolver was recovered.

Despite being shot twice, Walsh continued to direct officers during the encounter and walked out unassisted before he was then treated for his gunshot injuries and taken to the hospital, Police Chief Paul Joseph said at a news conference a day after the shooting.

"I watched the body-worn camera of the gunfight in that small bathroom and what unfolded in that small space was chilling," said Joseph. "but what was equally striking was Sgt. Walsh's composure after being shot. He remained completely aware of what his officers needed to do and what was even more striking was Sgt. Walsh walked out of that house under his own power never losing his composure."

Walsh was hospitalized in critical condition and later stabilized.

Joseph described Chavez as a career violent offender who judges had repeatedly released early from sentences and who was charged with new crimes while on parole.

"Chavez should have been in custody, but instead, he was out committing the robberies I mentioned, and he shot Sgt. Walsh," the chief said.