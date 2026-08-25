San Jose police officer shot and injured south of downtown

A San Jose police officer was shot and injured in a neighborhood just south of downtown San Jose on Tuesday evening, the department said.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of Lick Avenue and Goodyear Street near Caltrain's Tamien Station and Highway 87 in the city's Goodyear-Mastic neighborhood. There were dozens of officers and police vehicles seen in the area along with ambulances.

The department said the injured officer was taken to a hospital. Law enforcement officers were seen at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said deputies were assisting police officers in the incident. The police department said it would share more information as it became available.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.