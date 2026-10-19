San Jose police officer shoots at vehicle after second officer injured during traffic stop

San Jose police officers were involved in a shooting during an attempt to pull a vehicle over early Monday morning, the department said.

Officers conducted a vehicle enforcement stop in the area of North 21st and Santa Clara Street just south of Roosevelt Park at about 2:54 a.m., police said. The enforcement stop "led to an officer getting injured and a second officer discharging a firearm," according to the department.

The vehicle immediately fled the scene, and shortly after, a vehicle possibly associated with the incident was found in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Tully Road, about three miles south.

The officer's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The department said a press release would be forthcoming.