San Jose police say a department member was shot in downtown

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

San Jose police said one of its department members was shot in downtown on Wednesday.

Police said the shooting was related to an armed carjacking that happened just after 2 p.m. 

The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office said the California Highway Patrol called them for help in a pursuit and that the chase ended in San Jose near Highway 87 and Julian Street.

The department member was taken to the hospital, police said.

This is a developing story.

