San Jose police say a department member was shot in downtown

San Jose police said one of its department members was shot in downtown on Wednesday.
Police said the shooting was related to an armed carjacking that happened just after 2 p.m.
The Santa Clara Sheriff's Office said the California Highway Patrol called them for help in a pursuit and that the chase ended in San Jose near Highway 87 and Julian Street.
The department member was taken to the hospital, police said.
