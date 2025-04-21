Police shoot armed robbery suspect following pursuit from Concord to San Jose

Authorities in San Jose are investigating a police shooting that took place Monday morning following a pursuit that began more than 50 miles away in the East Bay city of Concord.

Around 11:40 a.m., San Jose Police announced that units were on the scene on the 900 block of Timothy Drive, near Mabury Road and Highway 101. Police said the incident involved an outside agency.

The Dublin office of the California Highway Patrol told CBS News Bay Area that the incident involved a stolen vehicle and pursuit.

In an update Monday afternoon, Sgt. Jorge Garibay said they were called to the scene around 10:40 a.m. by Concord police, saying they were pursuing armed robbery suspects from their city and asked for assistance.

According to Garibay, when San Jose police officers arrived, they learned that a Concord police officer shot one of the suspects. The suspect was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, a second suspect who had fled from the vehicle was arrested by San Jose police. No police officers were injured.

Garibay said the San Jose Police Department's homicide unit is investigating, per the department's officer-involved incident protocol.

Additional details about the robbery or the shooting were not immediately available.