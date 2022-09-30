San Jose police release photo of vehicle in deadly January pedestrian hit-and-run

SAN JOSE -- Investigators released a surveillance camera photo Friday of a vehicle involved in a deadly pedestrian hit-and-run collision in January in hopes someone will recognize it and provide information leading to the arrest of the driver.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a 2001 to 2004 green Toyota Tacoma, extended cab, two wheel drive model and pictured below.

sj-hit-and-run- sjpd-photo

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.

The deadly collision took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. on January 7. Officers responded to 911 calls and discovered a pedestrian on the roadway in the area of Senter Road and Capitol Expressway.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that the extended cab truck was traveling northbound on Senter Road in the No. 1 lane just north of the intersection with Capitol Expressway when it struck an adult male pedestrian who was crossing the road.

The pedestrian was outside of any marked crosswalk. He was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries a week later. His identity was no released.

The man was San Jose's 3rd pedestrian fatality of 2022.