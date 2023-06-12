San Jose Police: Woman in-custody with medical condition dies

SAN JOSE – Authorities are investigating the death of a woman who died shortly after arriving at the Santa Clara County Jail over the weekend.

San Jose Police said in a statement Sunday that the woman was arrested on June 6 for an outstanding arrest warrant. The woman told officers that she had a medical condition, which led to her being admitted to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.

On Saturday, the woman was discharged from the hospital and a San Jose Police officer brought her to the jail.

After arriving, police said medical staff at the facility rejected the woman. She was then taken back to Valley Medical Center via ambulance, where she was pronounced deceased.

Police said Monday that the cause of death is not known, pending an investigation by the Santa Clara County coroner.

The woman's identity has not been released.

San Jose police along with the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office have launched a joint criminal investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the police department's homicide unit by calling 408-277-5283.