Watch CBS News
Crime

San Jose police arrest 2 suspects in deadly shooting at apartment complex

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Read Full Bio
Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

Add CBS News on Google

San Jose police on Tuesday said two Hercules residents were arrested in connection with a killing that happened in May.

The suspects were identified by police as 39-year-old James Goodman and 26-year-old Devinae Mitchell.

Police said that on May 2, just before 1 a.m., officers received a report of a person having possibly been shot on the 1000 block of Summerside Drive. Officers at the scene found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying on the driveway of an apartment complex.    

He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators located the suspects in the city of Hercules and arrested the two with the help of Hercules officers.

Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue