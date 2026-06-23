San Jose police arrest 2 suspects in deadly shooting at apartment complex

San Jose police on Tuesday said two Hercules residents were arrested in connection with a killing that happened in May.

The suspects were identified by police as 39-year-old James Goodman and 26-year-old Devinae Mitchell.

Police said that on May 2, just before 1 a.m., officers received a report of a person having possibly been shot on the 1000 block of Summerside Drive. Officers at the scene found a man with at least one gunshot wound lying on the driveway of an apartment complex.

He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police said investigators located the suspects in the city of Hercules and arrested the two with the help of Hercules officers.

Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.