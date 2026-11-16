San Jose police on Monday said they arrested two people suspected of attacking a person and taking their dog on Nov. 11

The suspects were identified by police as Julian Martinez and Didier Vasquez, both 19 years old and from San Jose.

Investigators said the suspects were driving near Lundy Avenue and Berryessa Road when they stopped and approached someone who was waiting at a bus stop with their dog. According to police, the suspects tried to take the person's dog and hit the victim when they refused to let go of their dog.

The suspects were eventually able to take the dog from the victim and drove away from the area. Police said they tracked down the suspects using their automated license plate reader database.

They were arrested the following day, Nov. 12, and detectives found the victim's dog, Kiki, while serving search warrants at the suspects' homes, police said.

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of robbery.