San Jose police arrest suspect in connection to body found at homeless encampment

San Jose police on Thursday arrested a suspect in connection to a body found at a homeless encampment.

On Aug. 19, police said someone searching for their missing family member found burned remains at a homeless encampment, near Roberts Avenue and Vintage Way.

Police said they received the call about the victim around 4:30 p.m., and when officers arrived, police said they noticed preliminary evidence showing the victim may have been killed.

During their investigation, police said Jesus Casas was identified as a suspect.

An arrest warrant was issued, and according to police, officers patrolling San Jose found Casas and arrested him.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Police said the victim's identity will be released once the victim's identity has been confirmed and their next of kind has been notified.

The homicide is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Barragan #4106 or Detective VanBrande #4542 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283 or email them at 4106@sanjoseca.gov and/or 4542@sanjoseca.gov.