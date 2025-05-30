Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose; suspect driver arrested
A pedestrian died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose early Friday morning, and the suspect driver was arrested, police said.
The collision happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of West Virginia Street and Almaden Avenue just east of the Highway 87/280 junction. The San Jose Police Department said in a social media post that the crash involved two pedestrians, and one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver fled from the scene but was apprehended a short time later, police said. Streets in the area were closed as officers processed the crash scene.
Just before 9:30 a.m., police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No additional information was immediately available.