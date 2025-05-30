Watch CBS News
Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose; suspect driver arrested

By
Carlos E. Castañeda
Senior Editor, News & Social Media
Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.
Carlos E. Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

A pedestrian died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose early Friday morning, and the suspect driver was arrested, police said.

The collision happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of West Virginia Street and Almaden Avenue just east of the Highway 87/280 junction. The San Jose Police Department said in a social media post that the crash involved two pedestrians, and one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled from the scene but was apprehended a short time later, police said. Streets in the area were closed as officers processed the crash scene.

San Jose hit and run crash pedestrian killed
Intersection of Almaden Avenue and West Virginia Street in San Jose where a hit-and-run driver struck two pedestrians, killing one, May 30, 2025. KPIX / Stringer

Just before 9:30 a.m., police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

No additional information was immediately available.

