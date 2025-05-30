Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in San Jose; suspect driver arrested

A pedestrian died from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash in San Jose early Friday morning, and the suspect driver was arrested, police said.

The collision happened at about 2:45 a.m. in the area of West Virginia Street and Almaden Avenue just east of the Highway 87/280 junction. The San Jose Police Department said in a social media post that the crash involved two pedestrians, and one was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver fled from the scene but was apprehended a short time later, police said. Streets in the area were closed as officers processed the crash scene.

Intersection of Almaden Avenue and West Virginia Street in San Jose where a hit-and-run driver struck two pedestrians, killing one, May 30, 2025. KPIX / Stringer

Just before 9:30 a.m., police said the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.